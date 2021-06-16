Gujarat: Nine dead after ‘truck on wrong side’ collides with van in Anand

Two children were among nine killed after their car collided head-on with a truck speeding on the wrong side on a state highway in Anand district Wednesday morning, police said.

According to police, the incident took place around 6.30 am on the Tarapur-Vataman state highway in Anand when a truck speeding on the wrong side collided with a Maruti Eecovan in which the nine deceased were travelling to Bhavnagar from Surat.

Police said the van’s front porotion was completely mangled in the impact. The driver of the truck fleed from the spot and an FIR was lodged at Tarapur police station in the afternoon, they added.

The deceased have been identified as Siraj Ajmeri (40), his wife Mumtaj Banu Ajmeri (34) and son Raees Ajmeri (5), Altaf Ajmeri (38), his wife Anisha Banu Ajmeri (32) and daughter Muskan Ajmeri (12) — all residents of Adamjinagar in Bhavnagar; Rahim Saiyyad (60) and his son Mustafa Deriya (27) — residents of Vartej in Bhavnagar; and Raghav Gohil (48), resident of Sidsar in Bhavnagar. The van belonged to Mustafa and as per police, they were part of two families returning home in Bhavnagar after stay in Surat.

According to police, the victims were rushed to a nearby private hospital in 108 ambulances immediately, however, they were declared brought dead on arrival by doctors.

As per the complaint by the deceased victims’ relative, which was accessed by The Indian Express, “The truck driver was driving the vehicle from the wrong side in a dangerous manner and hit the Maruti Eeco van head-on.”

Police said that an FIR has been lodged against the unknown driver under Indian Penal Code sections 304 for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, 279 for rash driving .

“Efforts are on to catch the absconding driver and further investigation is on,” said RN Virani, inspector of Tarapur police station.

Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district in Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of those deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2021

The Prime Minister’s Office took to Twitter saying, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Anand district of Gujarat. Condolences to those who lost their near and dear ones. An exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of those deceased PM @NARENDRAMODI (sic).”

Talking to the Indian Express, Siraj Ajmeri’s cousin brother Feroz Ajmeri said, “Altaf Ajmeri is the brother-in-law of Siraj Ajmeri… they had gone to Aurangabad in Maharashtra to see a girl for Mustafa Deraiya, who also died in the road accident. Mustafa’s brother-in-law Rahim Saiyed was also in the car. Mustafa is a close friend of both Siraj and Altaf… Altaf and Siraj run mattress business separately in Bhavnagar town. They made a halt at Surat on Tuesday night.”

A statement from the state government’s information department said, “Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased… PM Modi has expressed his sadness… and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. CM Rupani has also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from CM Relief Fund for the kin of each deceased.”