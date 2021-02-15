Gujarat: Night curfew in metro cities from midnight till 6 am

The four metro cities will have night curfew from 12 am to 6 am till February 28. (Representational Image)

The four metropolitan cities of Gujarat — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot — will have night curfew from midnight till 6 am from February 15 to February 28, as per an order released by the state government on Monday.

The curfew from 11 pm to 6 am for four cities ended on February 14.

As per a statement released by the Information Department of the Gujarat government, Pankaj Kumar, additional chief secretary of the Home Department, “In the wake of ongoing preventive measures against coronavirus pandemic, the four metro cities will have night curfew from 12 am to 6 am till February 28”.

All movement except those associated with emergency services such as police, fire, medical and municipal corporation, will be prohibited during the curfew period. Passengers commuting to catch trains or flights will be allowed to commute within the curfew timings.