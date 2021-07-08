Gujarat: Night curfew in eight cities to continue till July 20, vaccination deadline for businesses extended

Night curfew will be lifted from 10 other places — Gandhidham, Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar and Vapi — from July 10. (Express Photo)

The Gujarat government on Thursday announced the extension of night curfew in eight metropolitan cities till July 20 and giving time for “managers, owners and staff of business/professional establishments” to get vaccinated for Covid till July 31, while allowing schools, colleges and education institutes to conduct entrance/competitive exams.

A statement released by the state government on Thursday night said the core committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani decided to continue with the ongoing curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar from July 10 to July 20. Night curfew will be lifted from 10 other places — Gandhidham, Bhuj, Morbi, Patan, Mehsana, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Ankleshwar and Vapi — from July 10.

“In a core committee meeting headed by CM Vijay Rupani, it has been decided that in cities where night curfew has been extended, all shops, financial institutions, shopping complexes, marketing yards, weekly bazaars/haats, salons and beauty parlours among other business activities can function upto 9 pm everyday. All staff, owners and managers of business/professional establishments will have to get their first dose of vaccine till July 31 or else they won’t be allowed to function (sic),” read the statement.

Earlier, the deadline for vaccination for business establishments was June 30, which was extended to July 10.

“Restaurants can function till 9 pm with 60 per cent seating capacity and home delivery can function. Schools, Colleges and education institutes can conduct entrance and competitive exams while following covid protocols. Coaching centres for class 9 to post graduate level can operate with 50% students capacity in different batches,” the statement added.

“Gyms, libraries and cinema theatres can function with 60% capacity and state transport buses with 75% capacity. Maximum 200 persons allowed for social, cultural, religious and political events with 50% seating capacity, 150 maximum for marriages and 40 persons for funerals,” it said.