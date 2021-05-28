Gujarat: Night curfew in 36 cities extended till June 4

A team from the Vadodara police and corporation was in a vegetable market on Thursday to spread awareness about Covid-19. They also made the sellers promise that they would follow the guidelines. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

The Gujarat government on Thursday night issued a notification announcing extension of night curfew in 36 cities from 9 pm to 6 am for another week.

The order issued by KK Nirala, additional secretary ( law and order) Home Department, Gujarat government, said, “Covid cases have been decreasing in the state in the past few days and after a re-review of the situation, the state government has decided to extend the night curfew timings of 9 pm to 6 am in 36 cities of Gujarat from May 28 to June 4.” (Sic)

Earlier the curfew timings were 8 pm to 6 am, which was changed to 9 pm to 6 am on May 26.

Patients and their attendants, air or rail passengers and those associated with essential services will be allowed to travel during the curfew period, the order said.

Another order by Nirala announced the extension of Covid restrictions across the state from May 28 to June 4, according to which malls, cinema halls, theatres, weekly markets, schools, colleges and coaching centres, gyms, public gardens, swimming pools among others will remain shut.

Maximum 50 guests are allowed for wedding and 20 for funerals.