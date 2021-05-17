Gujarat: Night curfew in 36 cities extended by three days

Amid a raging Covid-19 pandemic and a severe cyclonic storm Tauktae that has hit Gujarat on Monday night, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani announced extension of night curfew in 36 cities for the next three days.

Currently, 36 cities of Gujarat including four metropolitan cities –Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot and Vadodara — are under night curfew from 8 pm to 6 am on a daily basis, whose notification order was supposed to end on May 18, 6 am.

As per the new directive of the CM, the night curfew has been extended till May 21, 6 am.

As per a statement released by the office of the CM, “The Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in 36 cities if Gujarat and other restrictions for the next three days keeping in consideration the severe cyclonic storm and coronavirus pandemic to ensure minimal inconvenience to the people of Gujarat. Apart from these 36 cities, other places that have restrictions will continue to have so till May 21 6 am (sic).”

During the night curfew period, movement of citizens except those related to emergency services and seeking medical help, will be restricted. Essential items shops such as chemist shops and milk parlours will continue to function during the night curfew.

During the day time, additional restrictions will be put in place and vegetable and fruit markets, bakery, grocery shops, online grocery retail, take away facility at restaurants and hotels, tiffin services, dairy, and medical shops will be kept open.

Inter-district, inter-city and inter-state transport services and related e commerce services will also continue to function, as per the CM’s office.

All kinds of political, social, religious, cultural and education programs will not be allowed and all religious places will be shut for the public. Public Transport buses will continue to operate with maximum 50 percent capacity.