Gujarat: Night curfew extended in eight cities till Dec 10

The Gujarat government extended the ongoing night curfew (1 am to 5 am) in eight metropolitan cities of the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per a notification order released by the Home Department of the state government on Tuesday night, eight cities — Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar and Junagadh — will continue to have night curfew from 1 am to 5 am from December 1 to December 10.

Earlier, on October 28, the state government had announced the continuation of night curfew till November 30.

The notification order also stated various SOPs related to commercial, academic and recreational activities in the eight cities amid the pandemic.

“All shops, financial institutions, shopping complexes, market yards, weekly markets, carts, salon and beauty parlours will be allowed to function till 12 am. Restaurants will be allowed to operate till 12 am with 75 per cent of their seating capacity, following all SOPs related to coronavirus.

Gyms with 75 per cent capacity and cinema halls with 100 per cent seating capacity will be allowed to function. Coaching centres with 50 per cent of their seating capacity and libraries with 75 per cent of their seating capacity can be open,” read the order by Nikhil Bhatt, additional secretary, law and order, Home Department, Gujarat government.

“Water parks and swimming pools with 75% capacity can function. Private and public buses with 100 per cent seating capacity and state transport buses with 75 per cent seating capacity will be allowed to function. In wedding, maximum 400 persons will be allowed to attend and in funerals maximum 100 persons. Weddings will not be allowed during night curfew hours,” the order read.

Similar SOP order was also released for the rest of the state.