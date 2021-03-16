Curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot from 10 pm to 6 am

The Gujarat government Tuesday said it would extend night curfew in four metropolitan cities — Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat and Rajkot — from 10 pm to 6 am due to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The curfew will be imposed from March 17 to March 31.

Till March 16, i.e., Tuesday, the curfew timings in the four cities had been from 12 am to 6 am.

“Due to rising Covid cases in Gujarat, the state government has decided to implement night curfews from 10 pm to 6 am from March 17 to March 31. Till March 16, the old curfew timing of 12 am-6 am will continue,” the government order stated.

During curfew, citizens will not be allowed to commute, and shops, restaurants, eateries and malls will not function. Pharmacies, milk kiosks, hospitals and other essential services will continue operations. Residents commuting to catch flights or trains will also be allowed to travel.

India fans celebrate during the second T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi stadium (Reuters Photo: Danish Siddiqui) India fans celebrate during the second T20 match between India and England at Narendra Modi stadium (Reuters Photo: Danish Siddiqui)

On Monday, Gujarat recorded 890 new cases of the novel coronavirus, with one death in Surat. There are currently 4,717 active cases, of which 56 patients are on ventilators.

On Monday night, the Gujarat Cricket Association announced that the remaining three T20I cricket matches between India and England at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad’s Motera will be held without an audience. The decision was taken after massive crowd presence was registered during the first two matches on March 12 and March 14.