Gujarat: NHM chief is GAD joint secy, 3 other IAS officers transferred

The Director of the National Health Mission in Gandhinagar, Dr Gaurav Dahiya was among the IAS officers who were transferred by the state government on Monday.

An IAS officer of the 2010 batch, Dahiya, has been appointed as a joint secretary in the General Administration Department (Planning) by the state government. Another officer from the same batch, Sujeet Kumar has been appointed as the private secretary to Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of state for shipping, chemicals and fertilizers. The DDO of Botad, Ashish Kumar will hold the additional charge of Botad Collector, a position held by Sujeet Kumar.

District Collector and District Magistrate Shalini Agarwal has been given the additional charge of the Commissioner of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. The decision has been taken after Municipal Commissioner Ajay Bhadoo was made the Joint Secretary to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Bhadoo, who had taken over the post of the Commissioner in July 2018, is expected to hand over charge Tuesday and join his new assignment later this week. Agarwal will be the in-charge Municipal Commissioner until the government finalises a bureaucrat for the post. Sources indicated that a former Vadodara Collector could be brought in to replace Bhadoo for a longer tenure after the end of the ongoing Assembly session.

Meanwhile, the Union government appointed D Thara, a 1995-batch IAS officer and vice-chairperson of Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation, as joint secretary, Union ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for a period of five years or until further orders.