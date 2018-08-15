Gujarat: NGO asks govt to restart scholarships scheme for Dalit students in private schools

Dalits take part in a march in Ahmedabad, Tuesday. (Javed Raja) Dalits take part in a march in Ahmedabad, Tuesday. (Javed Raja)

Navsarjan, an NGO working for the uplift of Dalits in the state, has demanded that the government release scholarships and financial assistance for Dalit students studying in private schools in the state. Addressing mediapersons, Martin Macwan and Kiritsinh Rathod, representatives of the NGO, said that till 2015, the state government provided scholarships and financial assistance to all Dalit students in the state. However, it was discontinued in 2015 without any reason. Now, the representatives said, only the students studying in government schools received the assistance.

According to Macwan, there are over 61,000 students who were affected by the government’s decision of discontinuing the scholarships. He said that the total compensation for the last three years came to a total of Rs 2.89 crore. “It is strange that the state government which is spending thousands of crores of rupees on statues, which will not even benefit any one, is not willing to spend a measly sum of Rs 2.89 crore for the educational uplift of Dalits,” Macwan said.

He further said that he was not against building statues in the state but against the victimisation of the poor by denying them scholarships and financial assistance for educational growth and development. Macwan said that his organisation had taken up the matter with the concerned authorities but with no positive steps to restore the scholarships had been taken.

To generate awareness on what the state government was doing with school children, Macwan said that he had collected small quantities of wheat flour from each of the Dalit families from 500 villages in 12 districts of the state and prepared 500 bags, two kg each, to be delivered to the state government through the Ahmedabad district collector.

“We want to tell the government that if you don’t have the money for scholarship for Dalit students, take the wheat flour, sell it and disburse the money to Dalit students so that they can continue their studies,” Macwan said. The bags were printed with slogans like “Vikas Bag” and “Donation of flour for the Government of Gujarat”. Macwan said that in the December 2017 Assembly elections, Dalits had voted in large numbers for the BJP.

