Gujarat: News channel owner held under anti-land grab Act

The Gandhinagar Police Crime Branch arrested an owner of a news channel under the stringent Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act for allegedly illegally occupying an office space at a commercial complex building in Sargasan village of Gand-hinagar for the past two years. Police said Vijaysinh Tank, a resident of sector 8 in Gandhinagar, had undergone a rent agreement with complainant Chaitanya Patel in March 2019 for using an office space of 604 square feet on the fourth floor of a commercial complex in Sargasan. The accused had mentioned running the office space for his news channel ‘News Network’ and the rent agreed upon was Rs 1.48 lakh per month.

Police said the complainant approached the Gandhinagar collector stating that the accused has not paid rent for two years, did not renew rent agreement and has been illegally occupying the office space valuation of which is worth above Rs 4 crore.

“An FIR was lodged at sector 7 police station on June 28 against Vijaysinh Tank under Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibition) Act and sections 420 for fraud and 406 for criminal breach of trust against Tank. The accused’s license to run the news channel was also cancelled by the Gandhinagar collector in the past. So he was broadcasting the channel on social media platforms,” said an official of Gandhinagar LCB.

“We recently received an input that Tank has been living in a farmhouse in Bhojde village in Gir Somnath. A team then held him and we also detained an accused man named Anwar Khyber in the farmhouse who was wanted in a loot case in Bopal police station of Ahmedabad,” the official said.

According to police, there are seven FIRs lodged against Tank for land grabbing, fraud, abduction and Arms Act in Surat, Ahmed-abad, Gandhinagar, Mumbai, and by Gujarat CID Crime.

“In the past, Tank has been booked and arrested in cases of fraud where back in 2014, he had allegedly committed a fraud of Rs 1.10 crore by promising seats in MBBS institutes of Gujarat by showing his identity as a relative of a Gujarat government minister,” said the official. The stringent Gujarat Land Grabbing (Prohibi-tion) act was introduced in 2020 by the Gujarat government under which the minimum provision for punishment under is 10 years which is extendable upto 14 years.