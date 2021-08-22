Gujarat: Newly-appointed Union minister felicitated

The Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SGCCI) on Saturday evening organised a felicitation programme for the newly appointed Union minister of state for railways and textiles and Surat city BJP MP Darshana Jardosh in Sarsana area in Surat.

“This time maximum representations in the central government is from Gujarat — two cabinet ministers, Rupalia and Mandaviya, along with three new OBC minister were inducted… I am born to Anavil Brahimin’s family but married to tailor community of Ahmedabad settled in Surat. In Narendra Modi’s government, more OBC leaders have been inducted into the ministry.”

“After taking up the charge of two ministries, when I came to Surat, one of the senior leaders Dr Kanubhai Mawani told me that there should be a textile university in Surat. Initiative should be taken and it can be done through the Public Private Partnership model,” she added.

Talking about railways, she said, “Railways is our lifeline. It should be made profitable.”

“Before 2014, four flyovers were made ready joining east city to the west, but the railway flyover work was pending in want of permission. We as MP, along with Surat municipal commissioner Milind Torwane, went to the railways ministry and got permission. Since 2014 onwards, the result-oriented work has been started by the Central government.”