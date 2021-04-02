Gujarat: New high of 2,410 Covid cases, 3.6 lakh above age of 45 get first dose of vaccine

Vadodara has seen a total of 22% vaccination until April 1. This includes 5,988 first doses to beneficiaries in the age group between 45 to 60 on Thursday. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Gujarat reported a record high of 2,410 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, even as the state health department gave the first dose of the Covid vaccine to a total of 3.69 lakh people aged above 45 years on day one. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also declared that migrants in Gujarat living in Ahmedabad, Surat and Kutch will be eligible for the vaccine.

The three districts which have a markedly high population of migrant workers, will see the shot administered to only migrants who are 45 years of age or above. Vaccination for the same in Surat’s textile and diamond factories via vaccination camps have already been readied and the other two districts’ municipal commissioners and district collectors have been notified to make similar arrangements.

Ahmedabad city, where 613 cases and three Covid-19 fatalities were reported, saw an addition of four more households in the old Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) campus placed under micro containment quarantining 18 persons. A total of 97 persons have

tested positive from IIMA between March 12 and March 31.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation Wednesday vaccinated over 15,400 persons aged between 45-60 years, as against the 9,000-odd or fewer that the civic body was vaccinating in this age group the past week, due to the eligibility criteria earlier that permitted those with comorbidities to be a vaccine beneficiary.

AMC also added that for convenience of citizens aged above 45 years owing to work schedule, heat, crowding at vaccination sites or any other reason, 11 sites most of which are community halls will remain open from 9 am until 9 pm with the facility on the spot registration.

Meanwhile, for the second day in a row, Vadodara recorded 391 cases, taking the tally up to 28,780.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation released a notification detailing the protocols of hospitalisation of Covid-19 patients as well as those in home isolation requiring assistance from the Sanjeevani door to door health teams.

Among those who tested positive Thursday, were close to 15 officials of the Income Tax Department.

Vadodara has seen a total of 22% vaccination until April 1. This includes 5,988 first doses to beneficiaries in the age group between 45 to 60 on Thursday. As against its target of 2,71,247 identified beneficiaries from the age group of 45-60, 297 persons have received their second dose so far — 123 of these received the second dose on Thursday.

The overall progressive figure for first dose administered to persons between 45 to 60 years of age is 27301, making 10% of the total target.