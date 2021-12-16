New generation should be aware of our own great leaders: Nitin Patel

Former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel Wednesday said that it should not happen that the new generation is aware of foreign personalities, but not of our own great leaders like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and so, it is required that they are informed about the same through various initiatives.

Patel was speaking at an event organised by a private organisation – Rashtriya Chintan Manch – in Nikol area of Ahmedabad to commemorate death anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In his speech on the occasion, Patel explained various aspects of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s personality. He appreciated the event to commemorate Sardar Patel’s death anniversary and emphasized the need for more such initiatives.

“It is not enough that we know (about certain historic facts). The new generation also should know it. So far, it happened in (recording) history. Attempts were made that the new generation would know about Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth, (Abraham) Lincoln, George Washington, but not about our great leaders,” Patel said.

Holding Congress responsible for such recording of history, Patel said that now time has come to write history afresh with “golden words”.