Gujarat: New Directive Schoolbags to not weigh more than ten per cent of child’s weight

Following a circular by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) limiting the weight of school bags carried by children, the state Education Department on Tuesday issued a Government Resolution prescribing that the weight of a school bag can not be more than 10 per cent of the child’s weight.

Applicable to the students from Classes I to XII of all government approved schools, the state government has framed the rules and guidelines for schools, parents and monitoring committees.

Announcing the decision, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said, “Due to excessive weight of the school bag, a child suffers from physical and psychological ailments like back pain, stiffness of muscles, mental stress and adverse effects on the growth and development. Thus, a school bag in no circumstances will weigh more than 10 per cent of the child’s weight.”

“Legal action will be taken against schools found not following the instructions and even disqualify their affiliation,” the education minister said.

Further, the state government has issued directives for schools including the instruction that a student will not carry literature other than what is approved and prescribed by only state approved academic authorities. “Only that much amount of homework to be given to students which the teachers are able to check,” the directives stated.

The government has directed that schools will frame time tables in a manner that a child does not need to carry all books everyday — only three to four subjects to be taught in a day, no separate notebooks for homework and classwork, no homework for Class I and II, for Class III till V homework to be only for 30 minutes, Class VI till VIII one hour home work.

Among directives for the monitoring committees, the government has said that each member should be aware of the rules, appropriate action be taken if literature not approved by the government is used. The committees have also been instructed to check how much homework is being given to students and if it is being checked by the teachers.

For parents, the directives include ensuring that a child takes only the required notebooks to schools, a child does not use helpbook. The parents have been asked to check how much time a child takes in completing his homework, to ensure that they buy 100-page notebooks instead of 200-page notebooks, among others.