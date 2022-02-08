scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 08, 2022
Gujarat: New Covid cases decline sharply as testing drops; 21 more die

By: Express News Service | Ahmedabad |
February 8, 2022 8:53:40 am
Gujarat covid cases, Gujarat covid testing, Gujarat covid deaths, Gujarat government, Indian expressFatalities in Ahmedabad on Monday accounted for one-third of the state’s burden. (Express File/Nirmal Harindran)

After the rapid rise in daily cases of Covid-19 during most of January, Gujarat is now reporting a sharp decline in new infections, with 2,907 cases reported on Monday even as the state recorded 21 deaths due to the infection.

Testing has, however, dropped drastically — from 1.07 lakh tests in a day on February 4 to 97,000-odd samples on February 6 and 68,788 samples on Monday.

Ahmedabad recorded fewer than 1,000 new cases for the first time since January 3 with 959 infections were added to the district’s case tally, while seven others, including one from the rural jurisdiction, succumbed to the infection. Fatalities in Ahmedabad on Monday accounted for one-third of the state’s burden.

The number of patients on ventilators across the state, too, are seeing a decline and so are the active cases. As of Monday, there are 38,644 active cases and 215 patients on ventilators.

Celebrating the achievement of administering 10 crore vaccine doses across the state, Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel is scheduled to be present during the door-to-door vaccination drive in Sanathal village of Sanand on Tuesday, according to a press release from the state government.

