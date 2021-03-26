Gujarat: Nepal man held for killing differently-abled son

Police also said the four accused climbed down and started arguing with the constable, and as the constable was not ready to listen, they started abusing him.

A 40-YEAR-OLD man, a Nepal national living in Mundra of Kutch Bhuj, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly strangulating his nine-year-old differently-abled son to death and trying to pass it off as suicide, police said.

Police said Harish Kami, a resident of Jalaram society in Mundra village of Kutch Bhuj who hails from Kailali in Nepal was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing his son Dinesh. Harish was employed as a security guard at a factory and lived with his wife Mamta Devi, son Dinesh and six-year-old daughter Ritu. According to the police, on March 22, Harish told his relatives and neighbours that he found the body of his son Dinesh hanging from a rope in their house in an alleged suicide bid when no one was at home. However, as per police, the accused’s daughter Ritu who told his relatives that her father had asked her to go out of the house earlier the same day, after which police started interrogating Harish.

“On March 22 afternoon, I received a call from Harish regarding the death of his son Dinesh and we reached Jalaram society. When we reached his house, we saw Harish sitting in the house with the body of his son draped in a cloth. When we checked the body of Dinesh, we saw red marks on his throat. Harish told us that his son had committed suicide by hanging from a rope made with clothes. We grew suspicious as his son had a leg disability and he couldn’t have hanged himself. Harish then asked us to help him arrange for the burial of his son and we along with some people from our community helped in burying the body at a site near a pond in the village. The next day, as we were sitting in his house, his daughter Ritu told us that she was sent to play outside the house on March 22 morning by Harish and she saw her father taking her elder brother Dinesh to a room. We then approached the police,” said Nayan Singh Kami, uncle of the accused Harish Kami, in his police complaint.

The police then exhumed the body of the victim child on Wednesday and sent it for postmortem examination to Jamnagar civil hospital.

According to the police, the post-mortem report on Thursday confirmed the cause of death as strangulation.

Later, Harish told the police that he allegedly killed his son as he was finding it tough to meet his medical expenses.

“After the PM report came out, we arrested the accused Harish who told us in interrogation that he has been working in Kutch for the past 12 years and for the past eight years, he has been spending money on medical treatment of his differently-abled son. He told us that he killed his son after he thought he was no longer able to bear the medical expenses. We have booked him under IPC 302 for murder,” said a police officer at Mundra police station.