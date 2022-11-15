Gujarat needs new engine, Kejriwal model has come into market: Bhagwant Mann

Taking a dig at the “double-engine sarkar” phrase used by the BJP, Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann Tuesday said that Gujarat needs a new engine and that a “Kejriwal model” has come into the market, which “does not spread pollution.”

Mann, who was on the fourth day of his campaigning this week in the poll-bound state, visited the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi at Kirtimandir in Porbandar with AAP candidates, Jivan Jungi from Porbandar and Bhima Makwana from Kutiyana.

Concluding his Saurashtra leg of the campaign Mann said, “Gujarat needs a new engine and not a double engine. The Kejriwal model has come into the market, it does not even spread pollution…All other engines have become old.”

Addressing the rally in Porbandar he added, “This is Gandhi’s land. The virtuous son who sacrificed his for the freedom of this country was born here. The freedom for which he sacrificed his life, did not reach our homes, it remained only to red-beacon cars, palaces… Yesterday I went to Talala… and many other regions, people are telling only one thing, help us get rid of this 27-year-old grind (referring to 27 years of BJP rule).”

“Yesterday I was watching the interview of “Bade Sahab” (Amit Shah in a media interview on Monday). He said we will make a happy Gujarat…What were you doing for 27 years?,” said Mann in the Porbandar road show.

Introducing the Transport Minister of Punjab, Laljit Singh Bhullar, Mann said, “He fought the elections for the first time, and is Transport Minister of Punjab now. When such young bloods come, new decisions will be made”.

BJP’s Babu Bokhiria is the sitting MLA from Porbandar. The seat has been with the BJP since 2012.

Kutiyana seat which was held by Nationalist Congress Party MLA Kandhal Jadeja since 2012 might see a tough fight for Jadeja who was refused the NCP mandate to fight and is now fighting on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

AAP also declared three more candidates from the remaining constituencies Kheralu and Visnagar in Mehsana district, and Mansa in Gandhinagar district.

Dinesh Thakor has been fielded from the Kheralu seat which has been with BJP since 2002. From Visnagar, Jayantilal Patel has been fielded against the current MLA Rushikesh Patel.

Visnagar is BJP’s stronghold and has been under its rule since 1995. Bhaskar Patel has been announced from Mansa against the current Congress MLA Suresh Patel.

The party also replaced its candidate Jaydeepsinh Chauhan from Padra in Vadodara district, and fielded Sandeep Singh Raj against the incumbent Congress MLA Jashpalsinh Thakor.

With this, AAP has announced candidates on all the 182 assembly constituencies.