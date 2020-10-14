Gujarat: NCP’s Reshma Patel accuses BJP of ‘dual policy’ for polls

Reshma Patel

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has criticised the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) ruled state government over its dual policy on Covid-19, wherein certain elections have been allowed and others have been called off for three months.

Reshma Patel, state president of NCP’s women’s wing in Gujarat, on Tuesday alleged, “It is only due to power hunger that the BJP has created this situation of Assembly bypolls and now, without caring about peoples’ health, is conducting elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Further accusing the BJP, she said, “However, they remembered Covid-19 only during elections of the local bodies of self-governance, which were deferred for three months citing public interest. This is only an excuse by the BJP which reflects its dual policy. The party’s dual decisions for the public shows their dual face where they take different decisions in the same situation.”

The Gujarat Election Commission, on Monday, had postponed elections of six municipal corporations, 55 municipalities, 31 districts and 2,231 taluka panchayats, that were scheduled in November, by three months.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Patel said that deferring these elections indicates that the BJP is scared by people’s outrage. Later in the day, she lashed out at BJP in a tweet in Gujarati and defined coronavirus as having three types under “a special warning”.

“One does not spread in Vidhan Sabha elections, the second is a severe pandemic that spreads during elections of the local bodies of self-governance and the third spreads through touching idols during Navratri,” she tweeted.

Reshma Patel was a part of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), which was launched by Patidar leader Hardik Patel in 2015, and a part of the Patidar quota stir. However, in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017, she had joined the BJP. In March 2019, however, she resigned from the BJP as well.

“NCP will always work keeping people’s interest in mind taking along farmers, women, youth, the unemployed and participates in every election, while taking serious note of people’s health and safety,” she added.

When asked the reason for not declaring the names of candidates for the by-elections, she said, “We will announce the deserving candidates for the bypolls after taking into account all factors. For the by-elections, we will contest with the possibility of winning, keeping in mind the possibility of coalition and the BJP candidates’ defeat as the sole target. However, in municipal corporation, nagar palika, district and taluka panchayat elections, we will contest alone.”

The process of submission of the bio data of candidates for these urban and rural local body elections is in the process at the party office, as the NCP will offer opportunities to farmers, women, youths and labourers, she said.

