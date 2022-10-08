scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 07, 2022

Gujarat: NCP MLA discharged in 2005 arms case

Son of Porbandar gangster Santokben Jadeja, also known as Godmother, the Detection of Crime Branch in Ahmedabad had registered an FIR in 2005 after one 9-mm pistol, along with 14 cartridges, was recovered from Kandhal’s possession after being intercepted at the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway.

Kandhal, at the time, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Porbandar.

An Ahmedabad sessions court on October 6 discharged NCP Gujarat MLA Kandhal Jadeja from charges of illegal possession of arms and ammunition in a case dating back to 2005.

Son of Porbandar gangster Santokben Jadeja, also known as Godmother, the Detection of Crime Branch in Ahmedabad had registered an FIR in 2005 after one 9-mm pistol, along with 14 cartridges, was recovered from Kandhal’s possession after being intercepted at the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway. Kandhal, at the time, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Porbandar.

The arms and ammunition recovered from Kandhal were taken as part of the mudammal for trial in the murder case, in which Kandhal was acquitted. The acquittal was confirmed by the Gujarat HC–a factor that the sessions court took into account while discharging him from the charges.

More from Ahmedabad

“…it clearly appears that the applicant has already faced the trial under Section 25(1)(A), 25(1)(BA) of the Arms Act and other sections of IPC and was acquitted of all offences… In the current case, except statements of the co-accused persons made before the police, no other material was brought or was available in the police papers that could form substantive legal evidence on the basis whereof, a charge could be framed,” the court of additional sessions judge Alkeshkumar Bhojak noted while discharging Kandhal from the charges.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...Premium
UPSC Key-October 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Avalanches’ or ‘Virtual W...
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for PutinPremium
Blunt criticism of Russian Army signals new challenge for Putin
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...Premium
‘If I did not explore art, my life would remain unfulfilled’: Lalu Prasad...
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fearsPremium
On Budget review eve, macro worries are back amid global recession fears

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 08-10-2022 at 02:57:37 am
Next Story

BJP to launch Gujarat Gaurav Yatra on Oct 12 to gear up poll campaign

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 07: Latest News
Advertisement