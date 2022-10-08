Gujarat: NCP MLA discharged in 2005 arms case

An Ahmedabad sessions court on October 6 discharged NCP Gujarat MLA Kandhal Jadeja from charges of illegal possession of arms and ammunition in a case dating back to 2005.

Son of Porbandar gangster Santokben Jadeja, also known as Godmother, the Detection of Crime Branch in Ahmedabad had registered an FIR in 2005 after one 9-mm pistol, along with 14 cartridges, was recovered from Kandhal’s possession after being intercepted at the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Express Highway. Kandhal, at the time, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Porbandar.

The arms and ammunition recovered from Kandhal were taken as part of the mudammal for trial in the murder case, in which Kandhal was acquitted. The acquittal was confirmed by the Gujarat HC–a factor that the sessions court took into account while discharging him from the charges.

“…it clearly appears that the applicant has already faced the trial under Section 25(1)(A), 25(1)(BA) of the Arms Act and other sections of IPC and was acquitted of all offences… In the current case, except statements of the co-accused persons made before the police, no other material was brought or was available in the police papers that could form substantive legal evidence on the basis whereof, a charge could be framed,” the court of additional sessions judge Alkeshkumar Bhojak noted while discharging Kandhal from the charges.