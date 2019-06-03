Gujarat: BJP MLA Balram Thawani thrashes NCP leader, will say sorry to her

BJP MLA from Naroda, Balram Thawani, was caught on camera brutally thrashing and kicking a woman who had reportedly come to his to his office to over a water supply issue.

In a video that has gone viral on social media since Sunday, Thawani and his supporters are seen hitting and kicking NCP leader Neetu Tejwani when she was staging a protest along with other women on the issue. The incident is said to have happened around late Sunday morning.

Speaking to a local news channel later, Thawani said he had assaulted the NCP leader because “he feared his life”. Thawani has now apologized, according to news agency ANI. He said, “I got swayed by emotions, I accept the mistake, it was not intentional. I have been in politics for last 22 years,such thing has never happened before. I will say sorry to her,”

Condemning the incident, BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya said in a statement, “This is shameful. The Gujarat BJP chief Jitu Vaghani has sought an explanation from the MLA and has also asked him to apologise.” The Gujarat State Commission for women has also sought an explanation from the Ahmedabad police commissioner.