Gujarat: NCP demands 3 Lok Sabha seats from Congress

State NCP chief Jayant Patel on Wednesday said that the party has demanded three Lok Sabha seats from the Congress as part of their electoral alliance for Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat. The three seats are Porbander, Mehsana and Panchmahals.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Patel said that Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the seat sharing arrangement for the upcoming polls. Patel said that the NCP demanded the three seats that the Congress had lost thrice in a row.

Patel, however, did not say who will be fielded from these seats if the Congress agrees to their demand.

Sources close to former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela, who joined the NCP recently, said that the latter wanted to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Panchmahals. Sources said that Vaghela considers the Panchmahals to be a safe seat for him compared to other seats in the state.