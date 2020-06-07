Gujarat: NCP chief asks party MLA to vote for Congress in RS polls

Newly appointed president of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Gujarat, Jayant Patel, Sunday said that he has instructed the sole party MLA in Gujarat assembly, Kandhal Jadeja, to vote for Congress in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Patel, who is popularly known as Bosky, said he gave the instruction following speculations that Jadeja would vote for BJP in the RS polls which are likely to be keenly contested.

Speaking with The Indian Express, Patel, who has recently replaced former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela as the NCP’s Gujarat chief, said, “Under the instructions of (party supremo) Sharad Pawar, I have instructed him (Kandhal Jadeja) to vote for Congress in the Rajya Sabha elections. I did so after speculation started that he would vote for BJP in the elections.”

“Two days before the elections, the party will also hand over a formal party whip in this regard to him,” he added.

Jadeja, an NCP MLA from Kutiyana assembly constituency, could not be contacted for his comments.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.