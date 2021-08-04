Gujarat: NCB arrests two from lab manufacturing MD drugs, seizes Rs 85 lakh

They said while Patel was entrusted with the task of manufacturing the drug at the lab, while Ramniwas was involved in its marketing in various cities of Gujarat. (Express Photo)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday arrested two persons for allegedly manufacturing mephedrone (MD) drugs from a lab in Vapi of Valsad and seized 4.5 kilograms of the drug and Rs 85 lakh unaccounted cash.

According to officials of NCB Ahmedabad Zone, a raid was conducted at a “clandestine psychotropic drugs manufacturing unit” at Vapi town of Valsad, after officials kept watch on the premises for a few days.

The two arrested identified as Prakash Patel and Sonu Ramniwas have been booked under stringent provisions of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said.

They said while Patel was entrusted with the task of manufacturing the drug at the lab, while Ramniwas was involved in its marketing in various cities of Gujarat.

“In an important ongoing operation against drug syndicate at Vapi town of Valsad, which has been going on for the past 20 hours, the NCB has busted a laboratory used for manufacturing and supplying mephedrone drugs to different cities of Gujarat and parts of the country. NCB officials have arrested two persons red handed while delivery of MD drugs was in process at a residential premises in Vapi,” said SK Mishra, Zonal Director, NCB Ahmedabad.

“From their possession, 4.5 kilograms of MD and Rs 85 lakh unaccounted cash were seized. It is suspected that the cash is from the illegal sale of the narcotics. This particular drug commands phenomenal street price and further investigation is on,” added Mishra.