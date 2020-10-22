Gujarat: Navsari civil hospital nurse dies by suicide, accuses seniors of harassment

Acharya killed herself by hanging at her house on Wednesday night.

A nurse serving in the Covid ward in Navsari civil hospital died by suicide and left a five-page suicide note accusing her seniors at workplace of harassment, police said.

Megha Acharya (28), a resident of Jalaram society in Vejalpor area in Navsari, was married and has left behind a one-year-old son. She was living at her parent’s place. Acharya killed herself by hanging at her house on Wednesday night.

The deceased’s elder sister Tanvika Hingrajiya said, “She was mentally harassed by her seniors and it was becoming unbearable for her. This forced her to take the drastic step. We want police to carry out a free and fair investigation and find out the culprits responsible for her death.”

Vejalpor police sub-inspector S F Goswami said, “We have at present registered an offence under accidental death. In her suicide note, she accused two of her seniors of not giving her holiday for doctor’s check up. She further claimed that she was discriminated and was not given her scheduled off from duty.”

Civil hospital RMO Dr Kiran Shah said, “Acharya shared a good rapport with her colleagues. We have not got any complaint against her nor she ever said anything about anybody.”

