How saffron groups are ‘pushing out’ non-Hindus of Navratri events

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Hindu right-wing groups, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, have sought to exclude non-Hindus from Navratri events across Gujarat, confronting Muslim workers and musicians at several venues.

Written by: Brendan Dabhi, Aditi Raja
7 min readOct 19, 2026 09:25 AM IST
Hindu right-wing groups, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, have sought to exclude non-Hindus from Navratri events across Gujarat, confronting Muslim workers and musicians at several venues.Hindu right-wing groups, including the VHP and Bajrang Dal, have sought to exclude non-Hindus from Navratri events across Gujarat, confronting Muslim workers and musicians at several venues.
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On October 14, at an upscale Navratri event featuring celebrity folk singer Aditya Gadhvi, its anchor announced from the stage asking those who were ‘vidharmi’ (people from a different faith)’ and ‘Muslims’ to voluntarily exit the ground. The anchor went on to say, “The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has come here for the protection of Hindus,” and gave a “helpline number” from the stage.

Following a massive outcry over the incident, Gadhvi, known for his Coke Studio Bharat rendition of ‘Khalasi’, distanced himself from the incident. He issued a statement on his Instagram handle, saying that “a lot is being said in my name”. He claimed that a group of people had taken over the backstage and done something that “he would never do”, adding that neither he nor the anchor were consulted and were “not involved in any capacity”.

Akash Trivedi, the anchor who made the announcement at the Rang Morlo event where tickets were priced from Rs 1,000 to Rs 7,500, also released a statement saying that he had spoken for the organisers and it was not his opinion.

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The Navratri season this year saw several such incidents where saffron groups sought out “non-Hindus” from garba venues.

Ahmedabad Rural SP Om Prakash Jat told The Indian Express that the police had received an application from the organisers of the Rang Morla event and were inquiring into the incident.

In 2023, the UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee while awarding the Intangible Cultural Heritage tag to the garba had said: “…a means of collective celebration, garba promotes unity in diversity and fosters social equality by bringing together people of all genders, religions and socio-economic backgrounds. Every generation redefines garba through new performing styles, lyrics and dress while keeping the circle of feminine energy/Shakti intact.”

The inscription by UNESCO read, “… Garba fosters social equality by diluting socio-economic, gender and religious structures. It continues to be inclusive of diverse and marginalised communities, thus strengthening social bonds.”

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And yet the religious divide continues to broaden with right-wing Hindu groups, particularly the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, giving memorandums to police asking to keep “non-Hindus” out of Navratri celebrations.

More such events in Vadodara, Surat

Two such incidents were reported on October 16. Razzak Pathan was scanning entry passes at Vadodara’s popular United Way of Baroda garba venue when the VHP alleged that his event identity card identified him as Aayush Patel.

The VHP’s application at Vadodara’s Atladara police station alleged the man’s name on his Aadhaar card and the identity card he carried at the venue had a mismatch. Senior police officials said Razzak was part of the team scanning entry passes at the venue’s gate and was likely issued the event identity card by the agency—a subject of police investigation.

On Friday night, VHP workers confronted the man at the garba ground and handed him over to the police. Videos of the confrontation with the VHP workers have gone viral on social media.

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Atladara Police Inspector PU Pastagiya said: “We have received an application from the VHP and initiated a probe. We will decide on the further course of action according to the findings of the inquiry.”

Members of the United Way of Baroda, however, said the organisation did not directly employ workers for the event and that a sub-vendor may have engaged Razzak. UWB also stated that the incident took place after midnight, by which time people at the venue had left, and the police subsequently began their probe.

At Vadodara’s garba festival on Navlakhi grounds, the organisers put up signs saying, “No tilak, No entry”, several days before the garba started.

On the same day, videos of a purported heated exchange between VHP and staff at a garba event of the Kiran Medical College and Hospital in Olpad area of Rural Surat went viral.

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However, Inspector CR Jadav of Olpad police station said, “Kiran Medical College has organised garba for its staff from different departments, which have people from different faiths. The police were present there and told the VHP that there were only internal people present at the event and that they should inform the police if they found anyone harassing people or doing something illegal. Following this, they left the premises.” Top officials of the college denied any knowledge of the incident.

In Surat, organisers of the Raslok Navratri, Harshal Mistry and his brother Mimesh announced in September that they would not allow Muslims. Harshal had told media persons, “We have ensured that there is no Muslim individual in the musical bands or among the security staff, and in other areas where the event is organised. Our teams will be on the ground, and if any Muslim (non-Hindu) person is identified, our teams will take him out of the venue”.

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Musicians in Bhavnagar

On October 13, in one of the major instances of such confrontation, the police had to physically restrain and detain more than 40 members of the Antarashtrya Hindu Parishad (AHP) and other groups during a confrontation at Rangoli Party Plot in Vartej area of Bhavnagar. They were detained by the police and let go at about 3 am on October 14. The groups were allegedly protesting the employment of a group of Muslim musicians to play at the dandiya event.

On October 17, Bhavnagar SP Nitesh Pandey told The Indian Express, “We have received an application from the organiser against 40 men who had protested in Vartej. We have identified all the men and are taking adequate preventive action against them.”

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The Bajrang Dal has claimed on its X handle that it handed over two Muslim men “using Hindu-sounding names” to enter a garba pandal at Dwarkesh Farm in Vatva area, five men in another undisclosed venue also in Ahmedabad, and two men at a garba event organised at the Maninagar football ground.

Maninagar Inspector JP Jadeja said: “Mostly, there are police staff present at the venues, and we don’t let such things take place. But if the police are stationed outside, sometimes this can happen and, in such cases, we check the phones of people handed over to us. If we find nothing illegal, we let them go.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (Ahmedabad City) Jaipal Singh Rathore said that police stations were allowed to handle the issues at their level. He also said that the main concern of the police was to make sure that law and order were maintained throughout the festivities.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Brendan Dabhi
Brendan Dabhi

Brendan Dabhi works with The Indian Express, focusing his comprehensive reporting primarily on Gujarat. He covers the region's most critical social, legal, and administrative sectors, notably specializing at the intersection of health, social justice, and disasters. Expertise Health and Public Policy: He has deep expertise in healthcare issues, including rare diseases, Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR), the complex logistics of organ transplants, and public health challenges like drug-resistant TB and heat health surveillance. His on-ground reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic and Mucormycosis was critical in exposing healthcare challenges faced by marginalized communities in Gujarat. Social Justice and Legal Administration: He reports on the functioning of the legal and police system, including the impact of judicial philosophy, forensics and crucial administrative reforms (. He covers major surveillance and crackdown exercises by the Gujarat police and security on the international border. Disaster and Crisis Management: His work closely tracks how government and civic bodies respond to large-scale crises, providing essential coverage on the human and administrative fallout of disasters including cyclones, floods, conflict, major fires and reported extensively on the AI 171 crash in Ahmedabad. Civic Infrastructure and Governance: Provides timely reports on critical civic failures,  including large scale infrastructure projects by the railways and civic bodies, as well as  the enforcement of municipal regulations and their impact on residents and heritage. ... Read More

Aditi Raja
Aditi Raja

Aditi Raja is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express, stationed in Vadodara, Gujarat, with over 20 years in the field. She has been reporting from the region of Central Gujarat and Narmada district for this newspaper since 2013, which establishes her as a highly Authoritative and Trustworthy source on regional politics, administration, and critical socio-economic and environmental issues. Expertise: Core Authority & Specialization: Her reporting is characterized by a comprehensive grasp of the complex factors shaping Central Gujarat, which comprises a vast tribal population, including: Politics and Administration: In-depth analysis of dynamics within factions of political parties and how it affects the affairs in the region, visits of national leaders making prominent statements, and government policy decisions impacting the population on ground. Crucial Regional Projects: She consistently reports on the socio-economic and political impact of infrastructure projects in the region, especially the Statue of Unity, the Sardar Sarovar Project on the Narmada River, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail bullet train project as well as the National Highway infrastructure. Social Justice and Human Rights: Her reporting offers deep coverage of sensitive human-interest topics, including gender, crime, and tribal issues. Her reports cover legal proceedings from various district courts as well as the Gujarat High Court (e.g., the Bilkis Bano case remission, POCSO court orders, Public Interest Litigations), the plight of tribal communities, and broader social conflicts (e.g., Kheda flogging case). Local Impact & Disaster Reporting: Excels in documenting the immediate impact of events on communities, such as the political and civic fallout of the Vadodara floods, the subsequent public anger, and the long-delayed river redevelopment projects, Harni Boat Tragedy, Air India crash, bringing out a blend of stories from the investigations as well as human emotions. Special Interest Beat: She tracks incidents concerning Non-Resident Gujaratis (NRIs) including crime and legal battles abroad, issues of illegal immigration and deportations, as well as social events connecting the local Gujarati experience to the global diaspora. ... Read More

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