Gujarat: Navjot Singh Sidhu pitches for 2019 in Jasdan with farm loan waiver

CONGRESS leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of neglecting farmers while helping the select few rich businessmen, and promised that his party would waive farm loans in Gujarat if it forms the next government at the Centre in 2019.

Campaigning for party candidate Avsar Nakia in Jasdan town on the last day of the campaigning for the Assembly bypoll, Sidhu said that Congress after being voted to power in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh have written off debts of farmers in their respective states.

“If a farmer does not repay Rs 5 lakh loan, you (PM Modi) auction off his property. take possession of their land and even send him to jail. You have no friendship with him… But what relationship do you have with rich businessmen that you are being so soft on them?… And as Rahul Gandhi has said, char mahine bad burey din jane wale hain, aur Rahul Gandhi ane wale hain (Bad days will be over after four months, and Rahul Gandhi is coming). You have to win this election as a soldier of Rahul Gandhi, I promise you no farmer in Gujarat will be in debt,” Sidhu said, referring to the next Lok Sabha elections that are due in next four months.

He alleged that there was “Rs 2,700 crore scam in Sujalam-Sufalam scheme” and alleged there was something “fishy” in a “few cooperative banks of Gujarat, controlled by BJP president Amit Shah, accepting old notes worth more than Rs 2,200 crore during demonetisation”.

Sidhu said that the Jasdan bypoll was not just any other election but a “historical one” which would affect the existence of Congress, credibility of its chief Rahul Gandhi and pride of Congress workers. “If you win on December 23, the face and future of not only Gujarat but the entire country would change,” he said.

The cricketer-turned politician also castigated Bavaliya for changing party loyalty. “Waging his tail, he went to Kamalam (BJP headquarters in Gujarat) to become a minister. But if Congress was his mother, he stabbed her in back by his action,” said Sidhu.

Leader of Opposition in Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanani, also alleged that due to policies of the BJP government, farmers were committing suicide in the state. “The one who will vote for the BJP will be committing the sin of driving farmers to suicide,” he said.