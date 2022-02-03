National Food Security Act: Gujarat govt to provide toor dal at Rs 50 per kg

The Gujarat government has decided to provide toor dal every month at a fixed rate of Rs 50 per kilogram to 70 lakh families registered under the National Food Security Act in the state.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd or NAFED will supply the stock of pulses to the state government. This has been done to insulate the families from the fluctuation in dal prices, a statement from the state government said Wednesday.

“The state government will provide Rs 11 crore subsidy every month for providing toor dal at Rs 50 per kilogram. This pulse is currently selling around Rs 120 per kilogram in the retail market in Ahmedabad. The decision will cause a Rs 120 crore burden on the state

exchequer,” the statement said.

The government has also decided to increase the commission given to owners of 17,000 fair-price shops in the state.

The commission for a quintal of wheat and rice has been raised by Rs 42 to Rs 150 per quintal, while the commission for a quintal of sugar and salt has been raised by Rs 90 and Rs 125 respectively. The new commission rates that will be applicable for both these commodities from January 2022 will be Rs 150 per quintal.

The commission for the sale of a one litre pouch of edible oil has been raised by Rs 2. The new commission rate will be Rs 5 per pouch.