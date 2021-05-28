Gujarat: Narmada to get GMERS medical college in 2022

The setting up of the GMERS hospital will mean a boost to the healthcare system of the tribal district, which has faced much shortage of manpower and experts during the times of the pandemic.

The tribal district of Narmada will have its own Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS)-run medical college in January 2022.

The medical college, which was approved by the state government in January 2020 among eight other GMERS colleges, was officially given a green signal in October last year.

This week, a team of experts from the Medical College in Vadodara as well as the government officials visited Rajpipla’s Ayurvedic College premises, where the GMERS college will come up for the interim period of three years until the construction of the new civil hospital of the district is over.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr Jyoti Gupta, Rajpipla Civil Hospital Chief Medical Officer, said, “The new GMERS

medical college for Narmada district is starting from January 2022. GMERS has given approval for construction of a new medical college and civil hospital at Jitnagar in Rajpipla and it will take three years to complete. So for the first three years, we will function from the building of Ayurvedic Medical College at Rajpipla. About 100 students will get admission in the coming batch who will also be provided hostel facilities.”

The team of experts that visited Rajpipla included nodal officer and dean of Rajpipla Medical College Dr Ashish Gokhale, Dean and Anatomy Head of Department of the Vadodara Medical College Dr Vasant Vaniya, Professor Dr Varsha Joshi and Head of the Department of Biochemistry and Professor Dr Shilpa Jain and engineers of the Project Implementation Unit (PIU) department and Gupta.

The team studied the structure of the Ayurvedic College to ascertain the alterations needed.

Gupta said, “We need to create laboratories for the anatomy department, biochemistry, and other faculties. Temporary alterations will be done to the Ayurvedic college building. The government will also provide the teaching faculties.”

The setting up of the GMERS hospital will mean a boost to the healthcare system of the tribal district, which has faced much shortage of manpower and experts during the times of the pandemic. Narmada district has only 20 ventilators, while the Ayurvedic college hospital building, which is the official Covid hospital of the district, has about 178 oxygen beds.