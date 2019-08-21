Gujarat: Narmada dam water level 5 metres short of upper limit

The water level in the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Dam at Kevadiya on Tuesday rose to 133 metres, just five metres short of its upper limit, due to heavy inflow of water from upstream, officials said.

The water level crossed the 133-metre mark on Tuesday in the dam where Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 138.63 metres, owing to an inflow of 2.9 lakh cusecs of water following rain in catchment areas, as well as water released by Madhya Pradesh, according to Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited (SSNNL) officials. Villages along the river bank have been alerted and asked to restrain movement.

“The dam received an inflow of water at the rate of 2.99 lakh cusec (cubic feet per second), out of which 2.18 lakh cusec water has been released by opening 15 out of total 30 gates,” said an official. As of now, the dam, which has the capacity of 4.75 million acre feet (MAF) water, is 81.27 per cent full.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani expressed hope that the dam water level will touch its full reservoir level for the first time since 2017 when its height was raised. “The full reservoir level of the dam is 138 (.68) metres. For the first time since the work on raising its height was completed (in 2017), the dam will be full to the brim,” the CM told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“In a true sense, the water of the dam, which is Gujarat’s lifeline, will contribute greatly to the development of the state,” he said.

The water gushing downstream meant that the Gora bridge, 8 kilometres from the dam, across the river was submerged and closed to traffic. About 10 villages in Narmada district along the river course were left without an access road, while tourists from Rajpipla visiting Kevadia and the Statue of Unity have been directed to travel via Garudeshwar.

The outflow into the main canal is 7,270 cusecs. Additionally, the release to Rajasthan was recorded at 553 cusecs on Tuesday. The Sardar Sarovar basin has received 1,172.8 mm of rainfall since June 15. The Riverbed Powerhouse (RBPH), which was turned on after two years in early August, and the Canalhead Powerhouse (CHPH) are generating a combined power of about 27 MU ( Million Units) every day.

According to officials, 204 dams in the state are filled to the extent of 70.72 per cent of their total storage capacity. “Of the 204 dams, 41 are full to the brim while 40 dams are 70-100 per cent full. Another 22 dams are 50-70 per cent full while the current water stock in 36 others is 25-50 per cent,” they said.

