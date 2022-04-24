Gujarat: Naresh Patel meets Prashant Kishor, denies joining Congress

Shree Khodaldham Trust (SKT) chairman and Rajkot-based industrialist Naresh Patel on Saturday said he met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday but denied reports that he is joining the Congress next month.

“I went to attend a wedding in Delhi yesterday. Prashant Kishor was also there, and I met him. But the talk about me joining Congress on May 2 is not true,” Patel told the media on landing at Rajkot airport on Saturday.

“There were many political leaders at the event (wedding),” he said. “There was no formal talk…I will not disclose names of leaders I met (there).”

To a question, he said that state Congress working president Hardik Patel has also met him (Naresh Patel), “to sort out some issues he had with the Congress”, the Patidar leader said. Asked about Hardik keeping his options open, including that of joining BJP, Patel said that is “his personal view”.

Kishor has been holding talks with Congress leaders in Delhi to make the party battle-ready for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Patel had last month announced his readiness to join active politics and said that he had offers from BJP, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. He had later said that SKT was conducting a field survey on whether he should join politics, and which party he should join.

On Saturday, Patel said he will announce by May 15 whether he will join active politics. “I am also very confused…I have to be answerable to you and the society…. I don’t want to take a hasty decision and get trapped,” he told mediapersons.

To a question whether the political parties reach out to him, (or he to them), Patel said, “You all know that each time there is talk about elections, every political party contacts me…I am also in touch with everyone…whenever necessary, we hold discussions.”

Asked if he will join BJP if cases against Patidars were withdrawn, Patel said, “All cases are not yet withdrawn.”