Gujarat: ‘Naresh-Mahesh duo’ named for posthumous Padma award

Gujarati singer Late Mahesh Kanodia and his brother, Gujarati movie superstar-turned-politician Naresh Kanodia, were named for the Padma Shri award, posthumously.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the award during the first death anniversary commemoration event organised Monday night.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared posthumous Padma Shri to both brothers Maheshbhai and Nareshbhai. President Ram Nath Kovind will be giving the awards on November 9,” Patel said.

Popularly known as the ‘Naresh-Mahesh duo’ in the Gujarati film industry, the brothers used to sing together – and unfortunately, died almost around the same time. Two days after Mahesh died, after a prolonged illness on October 25, 2020, Naresh died of Covid-19 on October 27 morning.

Naresh was also awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2012 for his contribution and role in over 300 films. Meanwhile, Mahesh could sing in 32 different voices and knew over 20 languages.

Roma Manek (with mic), Gujarati actress who has worked in several Gujarati films as lead actress and paired opposite Naresh Kanodia in her first Gujarati film Unchi Medi Na Uncha Mol, the superhit romantic film released in 1996. Kaajal Oza Vaidya, author and screenwriter from Ahmedabad who had also worked as an actress anchored the event. (Express Photo) Roma Manek (with mic), Gujarati actress who has worked in several Gujarati films as lead actress and paired opposite Naresh Kanodia in her first Gujarati film Unchi Medi Na Uncha Mol, the superhit romantic film released in 1996. Kaajal Oza Vaidya, author and screenwriter from Ahmedabad who had also worked as an actress anchored the event. (Express Photo)

Remembering the brothers, Patel said, “I am talking about 1979-80 when students did not have much money. And I remember others would normally charge Rs 8,000-Rs10,000 for the college’s programmes. But they would accept whatever we would offer them. Even if Rs 5,000 was fixed for their performance, they would accept Rs 4,000 or Rs 4,500 if we fell short of funds. This was the reason we invited them continuously for three years at the polytechnic college.”

Along with the CM, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani, Assembly Speaker Nimaben Acharya, former parliamentarian from Gujarat Shambhprasad Tundiya, Ahmedabad Mayor Kirit Parmar various actors and singers of Gujarati cinema were present at Tagore Hall for the commemoration event.

“We decided to remember my father and uncle by celebrating this musical night and not mourn their deaths,” said Naresh’s son Hitu, a BJP MLA from Idar who was accompanied by the Kanodia family members.