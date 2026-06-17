Gujarat: Narcotics Control Bureau launches code of conduct to curb diversion of chemicals to formulate synthetic drugs

THE NARCOTICS Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday launched Voluntary Code of Conduct on the prevention of diversion of precursor chemicals in Gujarat and appealed to industry to inform authorities of any suspicious transactions of controlled substances so that the trafficking of such chemicals could be prevented.

The VCC is a “guidance framework developed to encourage responsible chemical stewardship, strengthen supply-chain integrity and promote early detection and reporting of suspicious transactions involving chemicals that could potentially be diverted for illicit drug manufacture.”

Gujarat was an interesting choice from where to launch the national initiative asking the industry to partner with law enforcement on this issue considering that last year itself, the state became the focus of an international investigation across four countries when precursor chemicals for the drug Fentanyl were trafficked from Surat City in India to Guatemala, and made their way to Mexico, and were allegedly bound as finished product into the US.