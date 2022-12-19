Gujarat has first Nano Urea plant but farmers reluctant to use product

Gujarat has the “world’s first Nano Urea plant”, but farmers in the state have been hesitant to adopt the new product and the state stands 11th in the country with regard to sale of nano urea.

“I am not sure why, but farmers in the state appear reluctant to use nano urea. A 500 ml bottle of nano urea costs Rs 240, while a bag of urea costs Rs 266… An estimated 1.5 lakh bottles are sold every month in the state. Our target is to increase it to 4-5 lakh bottles,” SJ Solanki, director of agriculture, Government of Gujarat, told The Indian Express.

Figures tabled in the Lok Sabha during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament show that Gujarat stands 11th among a list of 21 states in Nano Urea sales. Between August 2021 (when production of Nano Urea began in Gujarat) and December 12, 2022, a total of 17.94 lakh bottles were sold in the state. The sales in Uttar Pradesh, which is the top state in selling Nano Urea, stands at 79.19 lakh bottles, which is more than four times the sales clocked in Gujarat during this 16-month period.

Rajasthan (31.44 lakh bottles), Bihar (30.67 lakh) and Punjab (30.4 lakh) are also among the five top states consuming Nano Urea which has zero government subsidy. In comparison, urea sold in 50-kilogram bag in Gujarat is priced around Rs 3,500 and carries a subsidy of around Rs 3,200-3,250 per bag. The sales of Nano Urea in Gujarat between August 2021 and December 2022 is just four per cent of the total sales of the new product in the country.

IFFCO started commercial operations of its first manufacturing facility — with a production capacity of 1.5 lakh bottles per day (500 ml) — of Nano Urea liquid fertiliser at Kalol in Gujarat on August 1, 2021. Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally inaugurated this plant on May 2022. For the ongoing Rabi season 2022-23, Gujarat has citied a requirement of six lakh bottles of Nano Urea.

The lowest sales of Nano Urea are in Kerala (2 lakh), Himachal Pradesh (2.09 lakh) and Uttarakhand (2.85 lakh). Since August 2021, 3.66 lakh bottles of Nano Urea was exported of which 3.06 lakh bottles were sent to Sri Lanka, while 60,000 bottles were sent to Nepal.