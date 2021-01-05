Gujarat: Nadda asks BJP workers to work for landslide win in local body elections

BJP national president J P Nadda, who reached Gandhinagar on Monday, congratulated the state unit for winning all eight Assembly seats in the recently held by-elections. This is his maiden visit to state after being appointed as national president of the party.

Nadda attended a meeting at the state party headquarters, Shree Kamalam. Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, state party president C R Paatil and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the event.

During his address, Nadda congratulated the Gujarat BJP unit for winning on all eight Assembly seats in the by-elections. He also urged all party workers to work for a similar landslide victory in the upcoming elections to the local bodies, likely to be held in February.

Nadda said he was proud of BJP workers as during the lockdown, all other parties also had gone into lockdown and it was only BJP workers who stood by the people of the country and serve them.

The BJP president praised the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi handled the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic in a country of 130 crore population.

He added that the people of India have full faith in the BJP leadership and that is the reason why even during this pandemic, BJP is coming out victorious in elections. He said that it was unfortunate that currently while opposing PM Narendra Modi, some people have started opposing our country.

Rupani said that the upcoming local body elections are going to be very crucial and opposition Congress will be wiped out in such a manner that it will not be visible even after searching through a binocular.

Paatil said that after becoming a model of development for the entire country, Gujarat is on its way to be the best model of organization in the country. He said that the party workers are working on completing the task of forming page committees by door-to-door contact of voters.