Gujarat: Muslims seek extra police deployment in Ramzan

With the holy month of Ramzan beginning Monday, the Muslim community in Vadodara Sunday submitted a memorandum to the commissioner of police seeking additional police deployment in sensitive areas. It has also sought permission to keep shops and street food stalls in the Muslim-dominated areas open till late in the night. There has been a history of communal clashes in places crowded with food stalls in the old city area.

In a letter to the Commissioner of Police Anupamsinh Gahlaut, Haji Dastageer Sheikh of Mastaan Baba Dargah in Yakutpura here stated, “The holy month of Ramzan begins on May 6. During this period our community members observe roza (fast) during the day and in the evening they step out in huge numbers to buy necessary items for iftar (evening meal). Food stalls and shops become overcrowded in the evening even as people park their vehicles and block roads, also leading to traffic issues. Keeping all this in mind and to maintain peace during the holy month we request you to please enhance the police deployment in the Muslim-dominated areas. It is also to be noted that during this period the Lok Sabha elections’ results will be out.” The application further read, “We also request you that we be permitted to keep food stalls and shops open in the night.”

Gahlaut said they have received multiple presentations. “We are taking them into consideration. Police teams have already been briefed. Patrolling and police presence in sensitive areas will be enhanced,” said Gahlaut.