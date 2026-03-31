Gujarat Muslim outfit plans protests, legal fight against UCC Bill passed by Assembly

The organisation said it will submit a memorandum to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat requesting him to reject the Bill and file petitions in the Supreme Court and the Gujarat High Court challenging it.

The Gujarat Muslim Hit Rakshak Samiti – an umbrella body of different organisations of the community in the state – said it will organise protests across the state against the “anti-Muslim” Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill passed by the Gujarat Assembly last week and challenge the validity of the legislation in court.

The organisation said it will submit a memorandum to Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat requesting him to reject the Bill and file petitions in the Supreme Court and the Gujarat High Court challenging it.

The samiti said Muslims across the State will express their opposition to the UCC Bill by wearing black bands on their right arms during the Jumma (Friday) prayers on April 3.