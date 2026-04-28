Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins, results to set tone for next year’s Assembly polls

Polling officials seal EVMs after voting for the Gujarat local body polls, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, April 26, 2026. Polling for various local bodies in the state concluded on Sunday with a turnout of under 50 per cent recorded in 15 municipal corporations amid the heatwave, officials said. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Election Result 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes polled in the local body elections in Gujarat has begun. The outcome of these polls is expected to set the tone and tempo for next year’s assembly elections. According to Election Commission data, Sunday’s (April 26) voting saw 55.1 per cent voter turnout in municipal corporations, while the percentage for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats were recorded at 65.53 per cent, 66.64 per cent, and 67.26 per cent, respectively.

Voter turnouts: As many as 9,200 seats across 15 municipal corporations, 84 municipalities, 34 district panchayats, and 260 taluka panchayats went to the polls on Sunday. Over 4.18 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise. Among the urban bodies, Gandhidham Municipal Corporation in Kutch district recorded the lowest voter percentage at 46.03 per cent, while Vapi in Valsad district clocked the highest turnout at 72.29 per cent. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation recorded a turnout of 51.81 per cent. Nine newly created municipal corporations, including Navsari, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Porbandar, Gandhidham, Morbi, Vapi, and Surendranagar, voted for the first time.

Story continues below this ad Who are the key players? The key players include the ruling BJP, the opposition Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party. Apart from these, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) also contested multiple seats. Former Gujarat-cadre IPS officer M L Ninama, ex-radio jockey Abha Desai, and former AAP MLA Bhupendra Bhayani were some of the notable candidates. Live Updates Apr 28, 2026 08:31 AM IST Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: First elections after SIR saw lower turnout in urban areas Voter turnout in the Gujarat local body polls—the first elections held in the state after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll—has been lower in urban areas than in rural areas. Apr 28, 2026 08:28 AM IST Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: What were voter turnouts recorded on Sunday? According to Election Commission data, Sunday’s (April 26) voting saw 55.1 per cent voter turnout in municipal corporations, while the percentage for municipalities, district panchayats and taluka panchayats stood at 65.53 per cent, 66.64 per cent, and 67.26 per cent, respectively. Apr 28, 2026 08:04 AM IST Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting of votes begins at 8 am The counting of votes polled in Gujarat local body elections began at 8 am. We will bring to first updates as soon as early trends are out. Apr 28, 2026 07:58 AM IST Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Counting to begin shortly Hello. Welcome to Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026 Live blog. Counting of votes polled in the local body elections in Gujarat will begin shortly, with the outcome setting the tone for next year’s assembly elections. Check this space for latest updates.

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