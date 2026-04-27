Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2026 Date and Time: Gujarat local body polls held across state; Counting on April 28

These were the first local body elections held after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026: Elections to 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, and over 200 districts and taluka panchayats were held across Gujarat on April 26 and 27.

These were the first local body elections held after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. In rural areas, voter turnout was recorded to be slightly higher than in urban areas.

Official data showed that out of 9,952 seats, 722 were won without any contest, following 1,663 withdrawals. The Congress alleged that the withdrawals were due to threats, monetary inducements, and offers of positions by the ruling BJP. The State Election Commission (SEC) said that all uncontested winners in the local body elections were from municipalities or nagar palikas. As of now, the BJP has secured 722 seats uncontested.