Gujarat Municipal Election Result 2026 Date and Time: Gujarat local body polls held across state; Counting on April 28

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Gujarat Municipal Election Results 2026: Elections to 15 Municipal Corporations, 84 Municipalities, and over 200 districts and taluka panchayats were held across Gujarat on April 26 and 27.
These were the first local body elections held after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state. In rural areas, voter turnout was recorded to be slightly higher than in urban areas.
Official data showed that out of 9,952 seats, 722 were won without any contest, following 1,663 withdrawals. The Congress alleged that the withdrawals were due to threats, monetary inducements, and offers of positions by the ruling BJP. The State Election Commission (SEC) said that all uncontested winners in the local body elections were from municipalities or nagar palikas. As of now, the BJP has secured 722 seats uncontested.
Polling continued until 6 pm on Monday, with the counting of votes scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026.
Key contests
The key contenders in the contest for over 9,200 seats are the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, along with the AIMIM in several areas.
Ahead of the elections, the reservation quota for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) was increased from 10 per cent to 27 per cent. A majority of the uncontested winners are from the BJP party. The number of uncontested seats in this election is nearly three times higher than in the 2021 polls.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his franchise through a postal ballot, as he is registered as a voter in the Ranip area under Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.
The Indian Metereological Department (IMD) has issued heatwave warnings for several districts in Gujarat until April 28.
Surat, Patan, Rajkot, Porbandar, Surendranagar, Morbi, Kutch, Ahmedabad and Botad are among the districts under alert. The department said there is unlikely to be anysignificant change in maximum temperatures during this period.
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