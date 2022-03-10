Gujarat: Muhammad Ali Jinnah among 200 ‘eminent persons’ in RSS exhibition

Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan, is among around 200 individuals featured as eminent persons (vyakti vishesh) with roots in Gujarat, in an exhibition organised by the RSS at the venue of their annual three-day meet to begin Friday. Jinnah’s family belonged to Moti Paneli village in Rajkot district of Saurashtra.

Among the others featured are father of India’s space programme Vikram Sarabhai, philanthropist Azim Premji, cricketer Vinoo Mankad, as well as Bollywood actors Parveen Babi, Haribhai Jariwala popularly known as Sanjeev Kumar and Dimple Kapadia.

The RSS will organise its annual “All India Representatives Meet” at Shree Nishkalanki Narayan Tirthdham Prernapith in Piraña village of Ahmedabad from March 11 to March 13.

To acquaint the guest representatives with the culture and history of the state, RSS Gujarat Prant has organised an exhibition. At the exhibition, a giant billboard depicting pictures of 200 eminent personalities who have their roots in Gujarat has been put up. Sandwiched between freedom fighters Shamaldas Gandhi and Sardarsinh Rana is the photo of the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The caption on his picture reads, “A barrister who was initially a staunch (chust) patriot, later the creator of India’s partition on basis of religion (sic).” In 2009, the Gujarat government had banned a book by expelled BJP leader and former Union minister Jaswant Singh titled “Jinnah-India, Partition, Independence” for allegedly showing Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in poor light.

When asked about the inclusion of Jinnah and others who are not aligned to the ideology of the Sangh, Shirish Kashikar, coordinator of the event, said: “We have added names of people who have contributed towards Bharat during that time. Just because it is an RSS event, it doesn’t mean that we will include only those people who are aligned to our ideology.”