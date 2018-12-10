Gujarat MP demands Dalit member in BJP panel

BJP MP from from Kutch Vinod Chavda has asked the party leadership to include a Dalit member in the committee overseeing the party’s preparations in the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat for the next year’s General Elections.

The — member committee, formed by Gujarat unit of the BJP in May this year, has senior party leaders as members, including Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union ministers Parshottam Rupala and Mansukh Mandaviya, and state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani.

Other members of the committee are state ministers Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, Kaushik Patel and Ganpat Vasava and party leaders Bharatsinh Parmar, Bhargav Bhatt, I K Jadeja, Shankar Chaudhary and Hira Solanki.

While Nitin Patel, Parshottam Rupala, Mansukh Mandaviya and Kaushik Patel are Patidars, Bhupendrasinh Chudasama and I K Jadeja belong to Kshatriya community. Bharatsinh Parmar, a former Rajya Sabha member, is also a Kshatriya, while Ganpat Vasava is a tribal leader. Shankar Chaudhary and Hira Solanki are from OBC communities. Both had lost Assembly elections last year.

Explained Why Dalit discontent is growing within BJP The demand for a Dalit member in the poll panel is symptomatic of BJP’s struggle with caste-balancing act since the Patidar quota agitation in 2015. Discontent among Dalits in BJP and Sangh Parivar recently got vented when some of the community leaders in Ahmedabad demanded appointment of a Dalit priest at Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Similar feeling of alienation is prevailing among Dalits over the issue of withdrawal of criminal cases registered against the community members during their protest against flogging of a Dalit family in Una by alleged gau rakshaks, two years ago.

Bhargav Bhatt, a Brahmin, is state vice president of the party.

“There is no representation of the (Scheduled Caste) community in it (the poll panel). I received representation from below (party workers) in that regard and communicated the same to the party leaders,” Chavda told The Indian Express, adding that he had orally conveyed it to the party leadership in Gujarat. “So far, nothing has happened on the issue. I will remind the party leadership about it,” he added.

A BJP worker from Kutch said that they had put forth their demand to Chavda as “Dalit party workers were unhappy to find no member from the community in the panel”. “We expressed our demand before our MP that somebody from the community should be there in the committee,” a BJP worker said.

Denying that he had received any such communication from Chavda, state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani said that there could be no such demand since the committee is part of “inner administration” and for deciding only methods of campaigning. “The committee is part of party’s management. We have a full-fledged Dalit Morcha. Shambhuprasad Tundiya (BJP member in Rajya Sabha and a religious leader of the Dalit community) is a member of the party’s parliamentary board that takes decisions on allotment of (election) tickets,” said Vaghani.