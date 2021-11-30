Gujarat: Mother of six ‘elopes’ with youth, latter’s family claims he is minor

The Sukhsar police station in Dahod is probing a bizarre case of a 40-year-old woman having allegedly “eloped” with a boy, whose family has claimed that he is a minor of 14 years.

The woman, who has left behind her husband and six children, and the boy allegedly “fell in love” while working as labourers in Gandhinagar. The police are now awaiting the birth certificate of the boy to confirm if he is a minor to proceed with a case against the woman under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, if applicable.

The investigating officer of the Sukhsar police station said the boy’s family, which hails from the Amlikheda village of Fatepura in Dahod, has been asked to bring the birth certificate of the boy to confirm his age. “The matter is actually about a month old. The boy’s family approached the station with a complaint the woman had abducted their minor son. As per the Aadhaar card of the boy, shown by his family, his year of birth is 2007, which makes him 14-years-old but during the probe, we also came across one of his conversations with his father, where he asserted he is an adult and 1997 born..,” Police Sub-Inspector NP Shelot told The Indian Express.

Shelot said the boy’s family decided to approach the police after a failed “monetary negotiation” between the two families. “From the primary investigation after recording statements of both the families, it doesn’t appear that both the sides are revealing the truth… we have learned that they were in talks for a financial negotiation, as is the practice in this region to settle disputes between families from which persons have eloped together… It seems like their negotiation talks failed and the boy’s family decided to file a complaint. We are not even sure if the alleged abduction, as the boy’s family claims, happened in Gandhinagar, where they were working or at Sukhsar or any other place,” Shelot said.

The woman’s husband has told the police that he had first approached the boy’s family allegedly against the “youth luring his wife to elope”.