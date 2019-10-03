Gujarat: Mother of man who eloped with ex-wife beaten up, four arrested

The Rajpipla police in Narmada district on Wednesday arrested four people from Gambhirpura village in Garudeshwar for attacking a woman from the same village and injuring her severely.

Police said the accused Sukhabhai Tadvi, Akshay Tadvi, Kajal Tadvi and Taraben Tadvi were enraged over Sukhabhai’s daughter Minakshi Tadvi eloping with the victim, Vechiben Tadvi’s son, Anil, for the second time.

Anil eloped with Minakshi in April this year and the couple had got married in a court and returned home. Four months later in August, the couple got divorced, the police said. However, a week ago, Anil and Minakshi eloped again from their house and are yet to be traced.

In her complaint, Vechiben alleged that Minakshi’s family members were angry and so they attacked her and threatened to kill her when she was alone at home on Tuesday night.

She was severely injured on her head and her limbs were fractured. She is undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint she filed, all the four accused were booked under Indian Penal Code section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous means or weapons), 506 (2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 114 (abettor present when the crime is committed).

“We have arrested all the four accused based on evidence and eye-witness account,” investigating officer NF Siddiqi said. “Both Anil and Minakshi are adults and have eloped with their consent. We are trying to reach out to them too. It is still not clear why they got divorced within four months and eloped again. The victim is still undergoing treatment and is under observation.”