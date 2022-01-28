Gujarat: More patients on ventilators as Covid cases go up by 12,911

Gujarat reported 12,911 new Covid cases on Thursday, while almost twice the number was discharged, even as the percentage of patients on ventilators marginally increased from 0.14 per cent last week to 0.25 per cent of total active cases.

The state has been reporting over 20 fatalities each day since January 24, while 22 succumbed to the infection on Thursday. Ahmedabad recorded seven deaths and 4,501 new cases even as the daily test positivity rate is declining in the district that was around 18 per cent on Thursday.

In Surat, cases have been on a considerable decline since January 18 when it saw a third wave peak with 3,986 new cases. The district reported 1,094 new cases and a death on Thursday. There has been a surge in Vadodara with 2,395 new infections and two deaths, and Rajkot with 1,267 new infections and three deaths.

Districts such as Mehsana and Kutch are again recording a rise after seeing three to four days of decline. Mehsana reported 403 new cases on January 26 and added another 302 new cases and two deaths on Thursday.

State cabinet ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Raghavji Patel are admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre (UNMICRC) in Ahmedabad as “high-risk” Covid patients due to their existing conditions and are reportedly stable, according to the hospital.

Minister of revenue, disaster management, law and justice, legislative and parliamentary affairs and BJP MLA from Raopura, Trivedi, announced on January 21 that he tested positive for Covid. He was admitted to UNMICRC on January 24.

“He has had an angioplasty in the past and was having persistent fever. His fever has subsided and we have kept him in observation in the normal ward,” said the nodal officer.

Agriculture, animal husbandry and cow-breeding minister and Jamnagar rural MLA, Raghavji Patel, who tested positive for Covid on January 24, was admitted at UNMICRC on January 26. Patel had earlier got Covid in September 2020 and was admitted to a hospital.

Both Trivedi and Patel are expected to be discharged in the next “one or two days,” according to the nodal officer, and are stable at present.

Meanwhile, senior Congress MLA from Bhiloda constituency of North Gujarat, Anil Joshiyara (70), was admitted to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad after he contracted Covid-19 earlier this month. For around a week, Joshiyara has been on ventilator.

Keval, son of the Bhiloda MLA, said that the latter tested positive for Covid-19 on January 11 and after taking treatment at a private hospital in Himmatnagar for a day he was in home isolation. However, after his condition deteriorated, Joshiyara was shifted to CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad on January 15.

“He tested negative for Covid on January 21. However, due to post-Covid complications and damage to the lungs, he has been put on a ventilator for six days. His condition is static and is improving,” Keval said.

Joshiyara is one of the senior most MLAs of Gujarat Assembly. He is also on a panel of the Assembly Speaker to officiate proceedings of the House in absence of the Speaker.

Jesuit priest Father Lucas Rayappan SJ passed away at a private hospital in Ahmedabad on Thursday after testing positive for Covid two days ago. Officials of the Roman Catholic diocese told this newspaper that Rayappan, 59, developed breathlessness on Tuesday and was admitted to a private hospital.

According to the church officials, doctors diagnosed Rayappan with severe lung damage. He was the former Principal of Rosary School in Vadodara and the present Manager of St. Xavier’s School Loyola Hall, Ahmedabad.