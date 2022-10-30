Gujarat: Suspension bridge collapses in Morbi, several injured

A suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed Sunday, leaving several people injured, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

The bridge was nearly a century old, and had only recently re-opened after renovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured help to the injured. The PMO tweeted that he had spoken to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and “sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops.”

PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) October 30, 2022

According to officials quoted by PTI, the bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, considered a marvel of British engineering, was called Julto Pool and was one of the tourist attractions of Morbi.

