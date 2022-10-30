scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Gujarat: Suspension bridge collapses in Morbi, several injured

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured help to the injured; rescue operations are underway according to local MLA.

morbiA view of the collapsed bridge. (Video screengrab)

A suspension bridge on Machchhu river in Gujarat’s Morbi collapsed Sunday, leaving several people injured, news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

“Due to the bridge collapse, several people fell into the river. A rescue operation is underway. There are reports that several people have suffered injuries. They are being rushed to hospitals,” local MLA and state minister Brijesh Merja said.

The bridge was nearly a century old, and had only recently re-opened after renovation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured help to the injured. The PMO tweeted that he had spoken to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, and “sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops.”

According to officials quoted by PTI, the bridge collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it. The pre-Independence cable-stayed bridge, considered a marvel of British engineering, was called Julto Pool and was one of the tourist attractions of Morbi.

Read this story in Gujarati 

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 07:54:01 pm
