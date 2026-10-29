Caught on CCTV: ‘Annoyed by alarm’, Gujarat man sets neighbour’s car on fire

Frustrated by a neighbour’s car alarm going off every time someone walked past it, a man in Gujarat’s Morbi allegedly set the vehicle ablaze on Wednesday, an act captured on CCTV, the police said.

The incident occurred in the Waghpara area, where a Maruti Swift owned by lawyers Pushpa Bhatt, 63, and her husband Kaushik Bhatt was allegedly set on fire by their neighbour Shikhar Jayesh Gohel.

CCTV footage shared by the police purportedly shows Gohel arriving in a car around 4.39 pm and walking near the Bhatts’ vehicle a few times with a phone in his hand. He then brings a plastic bottle with a liquid, splashes the contents on the bonnet and windshield, and at 4.44 pm, strikes a matchstick and flings it onto the car, setting the vehicle ablaze.