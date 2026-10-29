Caught on CCTV: ‘Annoyed by alarm’, Gujarat man sets neighbour’s car on fire

Frustrated by a neighbour’s car alarm going off every time someone walked past it, a man in Gujarat’s Morbi allegedly set the vehicle ablaze on Wednesday, an act captured on CCTV, the police said.
The incident occurred in the Waghpara area, where a Maruti Swift owned by lawyers Pushpa Bhatt, 63, and her husband Kaushik Bhatt was allegedly set on fire by their neighbour Shikhar Jayesh Gohel.
CCTV footage shared by the police purportedly shows Gohel arriving in a car around 4.39 pm and walking near the Bhatts’ vehicle a few times with a phone in his hand. He then brings a plastic bottle with a liquid, splashes the contents on the bonnet and windshield, and at 4.44 pm, strikes a matchstick and flings it onto the car, setting the vehicle ablaze.
The footage shows Gohel watching the car burning as a woman is heard shouting from a nearby house. Around 4.48 pm, the man is seen leaving the spot as the vehicle continues to burn.
In a video statement, J M Aal, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Morbi, said Gohel had used a flammable liquid to set the vehicle on fire. “The reason for this is that the sensor used to ring every time someone passed by it,” he said, adding that the Morbi A Division police station was investigating the case.
Damage of Rs 3.5 lakh: FIR
According to the FIR, Pushpa parked her car outside her house at around 2 pm and went in to rest. Around 5 pm, she received a phone call that her vehicle was on fire. When the Bhatts stepped out to check, they saw the vehicle was on fire, with a crowd watching. Pushpa called the emergency helpline.
Morbi Chief Fire Officer Devendrasinh Jadeja said firefighters responded to the call shortly after 5 pm and extinguished the fire with water hoses. However, a substantial portion of the vehicle was damaged.
As per the FIR, the fire caused damage worth Rs 3.5 lakh. Gohel has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections relating to mischief by fire and damage to property.