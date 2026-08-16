Month left in Gujarat monsoon withdrawal, South gets 101% rainfall, Kutch 29%

South Gujarat crossed 100% of its seasonal monsoon rainfall by August 16, while the Kutch region recorded a significant deficit at just 29%. (File)

A month ahead of the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from Gujarat, the South region has recorded over 100 per cent season’s average rainfall till August 16 and the Kutch region is staring at a deficit at 29 per cent against last year’s 65%.

The normal withdrawal date of the southwest monsoon from Gujarat is September 15.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 673.56 mm or 74.11 per cent of the season so far. On this day in 2025, the state’s average rainfall was 65.67 per cent with nearly an equal distribution among different regions of the state.

According to the rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, the districts of Surat, Navsari and Valsad in the South region recorded above 100 per cent rainfall. As on August 16, Navsari has recorded the highest of 119.83 per cent rainfall followed by Valsad 112.97 per cent and Surat 104.51 per cent. While no other district has so far received 100 per cent rainfall, 37 talukas in the southern region have received over 1,000 mm rainfall.