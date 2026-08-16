Month left in Gujarat monsoon withdrawal, South gets 101% rainfall, Kutch 29%

A month ahead of the withdrawal of the Southwest monsoon from Gujarat, the South region has recorded over 100 per cent season’s average rainfall till August 16 and the Kutch region is staring at a deficit at 29 per cent against last year’s 65%.
The normal withdrawal date of the southwest monsoon from Gujarat is September 15.
The state recorded an average rainfall of 673.56 mm or 74.11 per cent of the season so far. On this day in 2025, the state’s average rainfall was 65.67 per cent with nearly an equal distribution among different regions of the state.
According to the rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar, the districts of Surat, Navsari and Valsad in the South region recorded above 100 per cent rainfall. As on August 16, Navsari has recorded the highest of 119.83 per cent rainfall followed by Valsad 112.97 per cent and Surat 104.51 per cent. While no other district has so far received 100 per cent rainfall, 37 talukas in the southern region have received over 1,000 mm rainfall.
On the other hand, eight districts have recorded less than 50 per cent rainfall including Devbhoomi Dwarka (6.41 per cent), Porbandar (17.88 per cent), Kutch (29.25 per cent), Jamnagar (28.88 per cent), Rajkot (46.77 per cent), Aravalli (45.69 per cent), Sabarkantha (46.42 per cent) and Gir Somnath (46.33 per cent).
So far, a total of 84,318 people have been relocated across 19 districts and another 9,822 people were rescued from 24 districts from June 1 till August 16. Among these, Navsari, Valsad and Surat constitute 81 per cent (68,266) of the people relocated and over 75 per cent (7,412) of those rescued.
On Sunday, within 12 hours (6 am till 6 pm), Surat, Navsari, Valsad and Tapi recorded the highest rainfall in the state.
Story continues below this ad
Yellow alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert – meaning moderate rainfall – for the districts of Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad till Monday morning. Thunderstorm with lightning and surface wind at a speed of 30-40 kmph is likely in Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Panchmahal, Dahod and Mahisagar, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad districts till August 17 morning, the agency said.
Average Percentage Rainfall Recorded in Different Regions of Gujarat
Region
Average in mm (2026)
Average in % (2026)
Average in % (August 16, 2025)
Kutch
145.60
29.13%
65.46%
North Gujarat
409.18
56.02%
68.89%
East Central
605.83
73.97%
67.46%
Saurashtra
423.68
55.59%
58.32%
South Gujarat
1557.53
101.00%
70.11%
Total
673.56
74.11%
65.67%
Source: State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Gandhinagar
Ritu Sharma is an Assistant Editor with The Indian Express' Gujarat bureau, an editorial position that reflects her experience and Authority in regional journalism. With over a decade of concentrated reporting experience, she is a highly Trustworthy and specialized journalist, especially noted for her Expertise in the education sector across Gujarat and previously Chandigarh.
Expertise
Primary Authority (Education): With over ten years of dedicated reporting on education in both Gujarat and Chandigarh, Ritu Sharma is a foremost authority on educational policy, institutional governance, and ground realities from "KG to PG." Her coverage includes:
Higher Education: In-depth scrutiny of top institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad (controversies over demolition/restoration of heritage architecture), IIT-Bombay (caste discrimination issues), and new initiatives like international branch campuses in GIFT City.
Schooling & Policy: Detailed coverage of government schemes (Gyan Sadhana School Voucher Scheme), the implementation and impact of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, teacher recruitment issues, and the impact of national policies like the NEP.
Student Welfare: Reporting on critical issues such as suicide allegations due to caste discrimination, and the challenges faced by students (e.g., non-delivery of NAMO tablets). ... Read More