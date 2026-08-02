Gujarat receives 68% of monsoon rain; 95% in South, Kutch stares at deficit

Surendranagar’s Wadhwan was also left inundated with 157 mm during the period. (Express Photo)

The state has recorded over 68 per cent (623.29 mm) of the season’s total rainfall as on August 2 morning with South Gujarat receiving 95 per cent and Kutch 28 per cent.

During the second round of heavy rainfall spell, the state has added 15 per cent average rainfall of the season within a week – from 53 per cent on July 26.

According to the rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), while the South Gujarat region has received over 95 per cent (1,465.39 mm) of season’s average rainfall, North Gujarat recorded 50.12 per cent, East central 65.06 per cent and Saurashtra 53.68 per cent – all above 50 per cent. Kutch has recorded 28 per cent of the season’s rainfall.