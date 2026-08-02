Gujarat receives 68% of monsoon rain; 95% in South, Kutch stares at deficit

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The state has recorded over 68 per cent (623.29 mm) of the season’s total rainfall as on August 2 morning with South Gujarat receiving 95 per cent and Kutch 28 per cent.
During the second round of heavy rainfall spell, the state has added 15 per cent average rainfall of the season within a week – from 53 per cent on July 26.
According to the rainfall data maintained by the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), while the South Gujarat region has received over 95 per cent (1,465.39 mm) of season’s average rainfall, North Gujarat recorded 50.12 per cent, East central 65.06 per cent and Saurashtra 53.68 per cent – all above 50 per cent. Kutch has recorded 28 per cent of the season’s rainfall.
Heavy rainfall in Morbi
The state received widespread rainfall during the 24 hours ending Sunday morning with Morbi’s Tankara and Morbi talukas recording the highest of 194 mm and 223 mm, respectively, while Halvad got 163 mm.
Surendranagar’s Wadhwan was also left inundated with 157 mm during the period.
Around 55 people including children who were trapped in a farm in Juna Malniyad and Sukhpar villages of Halvad taluka, Morbi district, were rescued late Saturday night in a joint operation by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Gujarat Police, the State Emergency Operation Centre stated.
A total of 70,040 people have been relocated and 9,680 rescued in 21 districts of the state since June 1. The highest of these operations were reported from the three Southern districts of Valsad (22161 relocated and 3,128 rescued), Navsari (22,115 relocated and 845 rescued) and Surat (13,157 relocated and 3,439 rescued). In Ahmedabad district, 3,176 people were relocated and 2,006 rescued.
In the last 12 hours ending Sunday 6 pm, Saurashtra continued to receive heavy rainfall and Rajkot recorded the highest of 69 mm followed by Paddhari taluka in Rajkot 38 mm.
Talukas of northern districts including Dedodar in Vav-Tharad received 33 mm, Modasa in Aravalli 31 mm, Mundra in Kutch 27 mm and Dharnidhar in Vav-Tharad 25 mm. Other talukas to receive heavy rainfall were Junagadh and Junagadh city, 23 mm each, along with Umarpada and Bardoli in Surat, 23 mm and 20 mm, respectively.
IMD forecast
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast of heavy rain in the districts of Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha and Aravalli; along with Surendranagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Morbi, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Kutch till August 3 morning. Also, light to moderate rainfall is likely in the remaining parts of the state.
A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from August 4, the weather department said. However, no alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Gujarat.
Rainfall data
(Data from State Emergency Operation Centre, till August 2)
Rescue operation
70,040 relocated 9,680 rescued in 21 districts since June 1
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