Gujarat model becoming guide for other states: Murmu

Lauding the inclusive development of Gujarat in the past two decades, President Droupadi Murmu stated that the model is becoming a guide for other states and requested all states to adopt each other’s development model.

Virtually laying the foundation stone and dedicating 11 educational development projects worth Rs 164 crore at the Gujarat University, the President said, “In the past two decades, Gujarat has been in the top states in several development parameters. Through industry, innovation and infrastructure, Gujarat has set up several examples in inclusive development… If other states, too, learn from each other and implement their success model to move forward, India will ensure its place as a developed country during Amrit kaal.”

Listing out the state’s achievements in the past two decades, she said, “The National Education Policy 2020, too, is aimed at making India a knowledge super power. Like other sectors, Gujarat has achieved commendable progress in education sector, too. In the past two decades, the school drop-out ratio has declined from 22 per cent to 1.37 per cent. The teacher student ratio too has improved from 40 per cent to 26 per cent.”

Through Vidya Samiksha Kendra, real-time monitoring of students and teachers of 55,000 schools is done through which an improvement in learning outcome is seen, Murmu said and lauded the Mission School of Excellence project.

“Gujarat has achieved unprecedented progress in higher education too. From 775 colleges in 2001-’02, the state has more than 3,000 in 2020-’21,” she said adding that the school dropout rate among the students of the tribal community has come down due to Vanabandhu Kalyan Yojana.

Murmu also launched the herSTART platform for women entrepreneurs and said that many people are getting employment through 450 start-up projects operational in the Gujarat University of which 125 start-ups inspired by entrepreneurial women are giving a new direction to entrepreneurship.

“It is a matter of great pride for me to launch herSTART platform dedicated to women entrepreneurs in this startup-friendly university,” the President said and lauded the Gujarat University for its efforts to promote start-ups.

“In this university campus, 450 startups are working… more than 125 are led by women… I am confident this platform will play an important role in boosting the women entrepreneurs-led innovation and startup ecosystem. It will also be an effective platform to connect women entrepreneurs with government and private undertakings,” said Murmu.

The President also felicitated 10 women-led startups and entrepreneurs who have been creating an impact in their own space through innovation. The herSTART platform will support women entrepreneurs and provide resources and training modules free of cost to aspiring women entrepreneurs.

Speaking about the Gujarat University, the President said she was happy to be at the oldest and largest university in Gujarat that was established as per the dreams of Gandhiji and Sardar Patel in 1949.

“It is a matter of pride that Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), great scientist Vikram Sarabhai, former ISRO chairman K Kasturirangan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were students of this university,” she added.

On launching education projects in tribal areas, the President stated that she is happy to inaugurate education projects, especially for female and tribal children.

Speaking on the occasion, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said that India is moving towards becoming self-reliant through the projects launched. There was a time when talking about startups and bullet train in India was considered a joke, he said, adding, “Today, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, all this has been realised… it is a matter of pride for all of us… India today is moving forward with self-reliance and confidence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said that the “double-engine government” under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carrying out development works with “double spirit” and “double speed”.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani said that Gujarat has been the first to implement the new education policy (NEP) 2020.