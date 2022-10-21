Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani moves court against 6-month jail sentence, gets bail

Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani, along with 18 others, who were sentenced to six months of imprisonment by an Ahmedabad magistrate court in Gujarat on September 16, has moved the Ahmedabad sessions court against the lower court’s verdict.

Five appeals by the 19 persons were admitted by the court of additional sessions judge Alkeshkumar Bhojak on October 17 and 20.

The court suspended the sentence imposed by the magistrate court, until the final disposal of the appeals and also ordered their release on bail upon furnishing a personal bond of Rs 15,000.

The case dates back to 2016 when Dalit leader Mevani, who is also the Gujarat Congress Working president, and others had protested near Vijay Char Rasta in Ahmedabad demanding that the Law Bhavan of Gujarat University be named after Ambedkar Bhavan, with the protest leading to road block. A First Information Report was lodged with the Gujarat University police station in this regard.

The court of additional chief metropolitan magistrate P N Goswami had held the 19 guilty under Gujarat Police Act sections 110 and 117 (behaving indecently in public and punishment for the same), with a punishment of Rs 100 as fine, as well as IPC sections 143 (unlawful assembly) and 149 with a fine of Rs 100. A total of 20 persons were chargesheeted in the case of which one of the accused – Dhiraj Priyadarshi – was abated following his death in 2019.

Notably, the magistrate court, while pronouncing its verdict of conviction, had also stayed the operation of the order until October 17 for the accused to file an appeal against it.

A Mehsana magistrate court in May this year had also convicted Mevani and nine others for holding a rally from Mehsana town in July 2017 without police permission, sentencing all 10 to three months imprisonment and imposing a fine of Rs 1,000 each. The verdict presently stands in appeal with the state seeking an enhancement of punishment to six months of imprisonment. Mevani and nine others too have appealed against the Mehsana magistrate court’s verdict.