Jignesh Mevani, 9 others convicted for unlawful assembly over 2017 rally

A magisterial court in Gujarat’s Mehsana Thursday convicted Vadgam MLA Jignesh Mevani and nine others in a criminal case of unlawful assembly registered against them for carrying out a rally from Mehsana town in July 2017 without police permission. All the convicts have been sentenced to three months’ imprisonment and fine of Rs 1,000 each. Apart from Mevani, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Reshma Patel is also one of the convicted accused.

The court of additional chief judicial magistrate J A Parmar passed a judgement in this regard while observing that “it is not an offence to hold rally but it is an offence to hold rally without permission”. The court also observed that “disobedience can never be tolerated”.

On July 12, 2017, to mark one year of the infamous public flogging of some Dalits in Una that had led to a largescale agitation in the state, Mevani and his associates led an ‘Azadi Kooch’ from Mehsana to Dhanera of neighbouring Banaskantha district.

One of the associates of Mevani, Kaushik Parmar, had sought permission for the rally under the banner of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, an organisation founded by Mevani, from the Mehsana executive magistrate and it was granted initially. Even though it was revoked by the authority later, the rally was carried out by the organisers.

Pronouncing the judgement while convicting the 10 accused, the court observed that the accused could have challenged the order of the executive magistrate before appropriate higher authorities and then held the rally after getting due permission.

The Mehsana police registered a case of unlawful assembly against them under Section 143 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) since they were not given permission to hold the march. The police submitted a chargesheet against 12 people in the case.

The rally was also attended by the former Jawaharlal Nehru University student union Kanhaiya Kumar, who is now part of Congress. He is also one of the accused in the case.

But since Kumar was absent at the time of framing of the charge by the court against the accused in April last year, the court had passed an order to hold a separate trial against him when he appears before the court.

The court commenced trial against 10 people, including Mevani, in April last year, excluding Kumar and one another accused, who had died.